Sevilla seal deal for Marcelino

"I believe we have a coach for the longer term, it's the first time I have drawn up a contract like Marcelino's," President Jose Maria del Nido told a news conference with the former Racing Santander coach.

"He is signing for one season with an option for two more depending on results," Del Nido added.

Marcelino said last week he was walking away from his contract with Racing, which ran until the end of next season, accusing Indian owner Ahsan Ali Syed of failing to honour his promises. Racing have yet to confirm Marcelino's departure.

Manzano led Sevilla to fifth place last season and a spot in the Europa League, the continent's second-tier club competition, before Del Nido decided not to extend his contract.