Sevilla slump at home to promoted Granada

Manu del Moral struck in the second minute at the Sanchez Pizjuan but Granada's battling for an equaliser was rewarded 10 minutes from time when Swiss forward Alex Geijo nodded home the rebound after Nigerian Ighalo had smashed a shot against the crossbar.

Sevilla had chances for a winner before Granada midfielder Mikel Rico pounced in the 90th minute to secure the three points and inflict a first defeat of the campaign on their Andalusian rivals.

Sevilla stayed in fifth with 17 points from 10 matches, while Granada have eight and climbed off the bottom of the table, a point ahead of Getafe.

Real Madrid lead on 25 points, champions Barca, who are now the only side not to have been beaten this term, are second on 24 and surprise packages Levante third on 23. Their city rivals Valencia have 21 points in fourth.