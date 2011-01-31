Sevilla swoop for 'Pitbull' Medel

The 23-year-old, known as "Pitbull" for his ferocious handling of opponents, can play in midfield or defence and has spent the last year and a half with Boca Juniors.

He has won 28 caps for Chile and played at the World Cup finals in South Africa last year.

Medel is Sevilla's second recruit of the January transfer window after Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic and the club said on its website that he would be presented with his new team-mate later in the day.

Sevilla are preparing for a King's Cup semi-final second leg at Real Madrid on Wednesday, where they need to overturn a 1-0 deficit if they are to continue the defence of their title.