Smalling sidelined for a month

The 21-year-old is poised to miss Wednesday's Champions League match at home to Otelul Galati as well as Premier League games against Sunderland, Swansea City and Newcastle United.

"Smalling has a small fracture on his foot," Ferguson told MUTV. "I think he'll be out for a month and it's unfortunate that one. Ashley Young has a toe injury that is not going away so he could be out for a couple of weeks."

Winger Young sat out the trip to Everton because of the problem but midfielder Tom Cleverley started after recovering from an ankle injury and although he hobbled off on 55 minutes, Ferguson did not believe it was serious.

"He should be OK next week and it was an excellent performance from him in the first half," he said.