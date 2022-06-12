Soccer Aid 2022: Usain Bolt presents Andriy Shevchenko with Ukraine armband
Legendary athlete Usain Bolt presented Andriy Shevchenko with a Ukraine armband in a touching moment at Soccer Aid
Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt presented former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko with a Ukraine armband in a touching moment ahead of kick-off at Soccer Aid 2022.
Shevchenko, representing the Soccer Aid world XI against an England line-up at the London Stadium, was handed the captain's armband by skipper Bolt ahead of the match.
Ukraine's greatest-ever player and former coach looked emotional as he received the armband, in the colours of his nation's flag.
Alongside him, though, team-mate Cafu seemed oblivious as he made faces at the camera in what was supposed to be a moment of reflection before the game in east London.
I love everything about this. Bolt’s beautiful gesture, Shevchenko’s emotion, and an oblivious Cafu thinking the cameras on him pic.twitter.com/DPS8ZnnjhXJune 12, 2022
Shevchenko, who scored 48 goals in 111 appearances for Ukraine, recently gave his backing to a fundraising platform set up by president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help with the war effort following Russia's invasion in February.
The 45-year-old, who also had two successful spells at Dynamo Kyiv, has called for donations to help with defence, medical aid and infrastructure as the war continues.
Ben Hayward
