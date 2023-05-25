Son Heung-min confirmed for his SECOND Marvel movie appearance after teaser reveals Spider-man: Across the Universe cameo

We all know by now that Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is pals with Spider-man actor Tom Holland – the two got on famously when Spurs fan Holland got the chance to sit down with hero while publicising his 2021 film Spider-man: No Way Home.

Now we know that the pair got on so well that a tribute to the South Korean appears in a forthcoming Spidey flick.

Eagle-eyed comic book fans have noticed an Easter egg in the latest teaser trailer for Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse, the sequel to 2019's Oscar-winning animated film Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse. The series – separate to the live-action blockbusters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – follows teenager Miles Morales, an alternative Spider-man to the more well-known Peter Parker (don't worry, there won't be a quiz on this later).

If you've watched the new ad and wondered how you missed it, FourFourTwo can solve that mystery pretty quickly: the Son appearance only crops up in a 20-second Spanish-language teaser (Cruzando el Multiverso, if you were wondering).

The blink-and-you'll-miss-it clip sees Morales 'suiting up' in his bedroom, with a poster of Son Heung-min playing for Tottenham on the wall behind him:

Of course, regular readers will know that this isn't the first time Son Heung-min has appeared in a Marvel film.

As we reported last year, Son also made a brief and blurry cameo in 2021's Black Widow.

On that occasion, some footage of a 2014 friendly between South Korea and Paraguay was playing on a television in the background of one scene featuring Scarlett Johansson.

At this rate, we fully expect Son to pop up in all of Marvel's upcoming titles, before being revealed as Phase Six's main baddie, and going head-to-head with the Avengers in 2026's Secret Wars. Well, a football magazine can dream, anyway.

You can watch the full clip of Son's latest Marvel appearance below.

It's not our favourite unexpected footballer cameo recently, though: that award is reserved for the realisation that Phil Jones has been in Succession.

The original Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse is currently available to watch on Now or to buy on Amazon, and Spider-man: Across the Spider-verse is in UK cinemas from June 2.