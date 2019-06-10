Spain assistant Moreno insists Euro 2020 qualifying win over Sweden went to plan

Assistant coach Robert Moreno said Spain’s performance had gone to plan as their flawless Euro 2020 qualifying campaign continued with a 3-0 win over Sweden.

Spain struggled to get past Sweden and had to wait until the 64th minute to break the deadlock before two penalties – from Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Morata – helped them to secure all three points.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s 87th-minute strike then sealed victory for Spain in Madrid as they recorded a maximum 12 points from four matches to remain five clear of Sweden and Romania at the top of Group F.

Speaking after the match, Moreno told a press conference reported by as.com: “Things have gone as we want.

“With two penalties we put the game on track, and then came Oyarzabal’s goal which made us happy.”

On the decision to play Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of David De Gea, he said: “We have three great goalkeepers.

“Kepa came from a very positive situation with the final of the Europa League and we wanted to take advantage of it. Nothing else.”

Moreno said he wanted this match to be the last time he took charge of the team, and expressed hope boss Luis Enrique would return in time for September’s matches.

Goalscorer Ramos told uefa.com: “We are thrilled with this result. We had to put in a huge effort against a rival which closed up tightly.

“This is a small but important step towards qualifying. I’m delighted that we also kept a clean sheet.”

On giving Morata the second penalty he said: “I offered Morata the penalty because strikers live for goals and I wanted our finisher to discover his enjoyment and his touch again.”

While Swedish defender Pontus Jansson said he was looking forward to the return leg on October 15.

He told uefa.com: “We are very strong at home, we beat big teams there.

“We will look forward to the return match.”