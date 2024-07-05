Spain hero Mikel Merino mirrors father's Stuttgart celebration 33 years later

Mikel Merino celebrated scoring the winner for Spain by replicating a celebration his father did in the same venue 33 years ago

Mikel Merino’s last-gasp winner for Spain against Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals will undoubtedly go down as one of the midfielder’s career highlights.

The Real Sociedad man headed home a superb finish in the dying moments of extra-time to knock out the hosts and continue his nation’s sparkling run as they bid for a fourth European Championship crown.

Unbeknownst to many, though, the goal – and subsequent celebration – meant even more to Merino than it first seemed. The midfielder celebrated in unusual style by circling the corner flag before clenching his fists and roaring into the Stuttgart sky.

Dad, Son, 33 years apart, same stadium, same celebration! pic.twitter.com/txOD7ReevSJuly 5, 2024

But older footage soon emerged online of his father, Angel Merino, performing exactly the same routine at the same venue 33 years earlier.

Merino Snr was also a midfielder and enjoyed a successful career at the top level of Spanish football, his longest spell coming with Osasuna between 1988 and 1994.

And it was for the Pamplona club that he scored in a 3-2 win away to Stuttgart in the second leg of a UEFA Cup second-round clash in November 1991.

Footage from the match shows Merino celebrating his goal by circling the corner flag and punching his fists in the air.

And 33 years later, his son Mikel performed an identical routine to mark his career-defining strike against the Germans in touching fashion.

It was Merino junior's second goal for his country and sent them into last four, where they will face France.

