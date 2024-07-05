Spain hero Mikel Merino mirrors father's Stuttgart celebration 33 years later

Former Newcastle midfielder Merino came to Spain's rescue with a late winner over Germany then replicating his dad's celebration which happened in the same venue in 1991

Spain's midfielder #06 Mikel Merino celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final football match between Spain and Germany at the Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart on July 5, 2024
Mikel Merino celebrated scoring the winner for Spain by replicating a celebration his father did in the same venue 33 years ago (Image credit: Future)

Mikel Merino’s last-gasp winner for Spain against Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals will undoubtedly go down as one of the midfielder’s career highlights.

The Real Sociedad man headed home a superb finish in the dying moments of extra-time to knock out the hosts and continue his nation’s sparkling run as they bid for a fourth European Championship crown.

