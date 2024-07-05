Is Dani Carvajal suspended if Spain reach the final of Euro 2024?

By
published

The Spain defender was dismissed for a second bookable offence having already earned a suspension with his first yellow card

Referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Daniel Carvajal of Spain during the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-final match between Spain and Germany at Stuttgart Arena on July 05, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany
Referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Daniel Carvajal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dani Carvajal’s dismissal for a second yellow card late on in extra time in Spain’s dramatic quarter-final victory over Germany has prompted fervent online debate about what that meant for the full-back’s prospects for the rest of the tournament.

The matter in question was down to the fact that Carvajal had picked up his second yellow card of the tournament earlier in the game, which in itself, carries a one-match ban and ruled him out of the semi-finals if Spain went on to win.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.