Spain suffer Iniesta scare

The Barcelona playmaker, who has suffered from a string of thigh muscle injuries over the last year, had been in sparkling form and helped set up the opening two goals for the European champions.

He walked over to the bench and asked for the change, and when Pedro came on to replace him in the 39th minute he did not look to be concerned as he took his place on the bench.

The Sporting director of the Spanish football federation, Fernando Hierro, said in a half time television interview: "It was as a precaution more than anything else.

"He has a slight strain. He's fine, it isn't a problem."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook