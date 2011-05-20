Trending

St Etienne and Toulouse left off Euro 2016 list

By

PARIS - St Etienne and Toulouse missed out as France named their host cities for the Euro 2016 finals on Friday.

Matches will be played at the Stade de France and Parc des Princes in Paris, Nancy, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Lens, Bordeaux and Nice, the French Federation said.

St Etienne and Toulouse (pictured), who were widely thought to be competing with Lens for one place, were named as reserve host cities.