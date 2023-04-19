Steven Gerrard on the verge of joining GREEK club after flopping at Aston Villa - report

Steven Gerrard is reportedly on the verge of joining Greek side Olympiacos after failing to attract an offer from a Premier League side.

That is according to the Express, who write that Gerrard is keen to get back into work, six months after being fired by Aston Villa, having grown frustrated at the lack of offers in England.

Olympiacos currently sit third in the Greek Super League, behind Panathinaikos and AEK Athens. The 47-time Greek champions are looking to rebuild their squad ahead of next season, and see Gerrard as the man to lead them into a new era.

The former Liverpool and England skipper has form returning a sleeping giant into champions at managerial level, having led Rangers to their first Scottish Premier League title in 10 years in 2020/21. Gerrard was praised for instilling a winning mentality in a side which had stagnated for too long.

The same message will need to be sent out at Olympiacos, should he choose to join the Athens-based side, who are reigning champions but have fallen way behind this term.

Even if Gerrard were to succeed at the club, it would likely be seen as a fall from grace for a manager who was linked with some of the more attractive Premier League jobs before ditching Rangers for Villa in 2021.

Results under Gerrard were generally mixed at Villa Park, and the team finished his season in charge in 14th place, three places lower than the previous campaign. After winning just two of their opening 12 league games of the 2022/23 season, Gerrard was dismissed by Villa on 20 October 2022.