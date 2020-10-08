Sundowns confirm Seabi's loan move to Swallows

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially confirmed that midfielder Sammy Seabi will spend the 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season on loan at Swallows FC.

The news of Seabi's move to the Dube Bird made its rounds in the media this week, but no official statement was made by either Sundowns or Swallows.

However, Sundowns have since confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Swallows to take Seabi on loan for the upcoming season.

'Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows have reached an agreement on a season-long loan deal for midfielder Sammy Seabi. We wish him all the best!' Sundowns confirmed on the club’s official Twitter account.

The 25-year-old joined Sundowns in August last year after impressing the club during his stint at fellow PSL side Polokwane City.

However, the midfielder had a difficult campaign with the Brazilians and only managed to feature five times across all competitions last season.

Seabi has now become Swallows 14th signing behind Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Daniel Gozar, Wandisile Letlabika, Thabo Matlaba, Thabo Mosadi, Thela Ngobeni, Kagiso Malinga, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Moeketsi Makhanya, Musa Nyatama, Joseph Mhlongo, Njabulo Ngcobo and Phetso Maphanga.