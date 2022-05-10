Tam Courts to juggle his squad for Celtic clash
PA Staff
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts vowed to utilise his squad as they balance the aim of getting something from cinch Premiership leaders Celtic with keeping players fresh for Sunday’s crucial trip to face Ross County.
Marc McNulty, Max Biamou (thigh), Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) have played their last games of the season.
Calum Butcher is also unlikely to feature because of a personal issue.
Celtic have no fresh injury problems for the trip to Tannadice.
Josip Juranovic is expected to miss out again on the night the Hoops can clinch the title.
However, the full-back could be back for the last game of the season against Motherwell at the weekend.
