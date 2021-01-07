Tammy Abraham explains why many of Chelsea’s new signings have struggled this season

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham believes Timo Werner and Kai Havertz need more time to adjust to life in the Premier League.

Havertz and Werner were among the Blues’ big-money signings in the summer, as Frank Lampard spent more than £200m on new additions to his squad.

Both players have struggled to make an impact so far, though, with Werner having scored only four goals in 17 Premier League appearances.

Havertz, meanwhile, has started only 10 games in the top flight, during which time Lampard has deployed him in numerous different positions.

But Abraham thinks the German duo will eventually come good and has urged Chelsea fans to remain patient.

“We have hardly had any time to train together and to work out how each other play so we’re just taking every day as it comes at the moment,” he told Chelsea's official website .

“Every game we play, we’re learning new things about each other. I’m starting to understand them more and they’re starting to understand me more so hopefully we drive each other and be the best we can be.”

Abraham has scored six goals in the Premier League so far this term and says he is still pinching himself at being a regular first-teamer at Chelsea.

“I dreamt about it as a little boy and I still feel like I’m dreaming today,” he added.

“I’ve been at the club since the age of seven so you can imagine how much I’ve always wanted to make it to the top level. I still have to pinch myself now and then when I realise where I am today.

“I think you need the experience of going out on loan as a young kid, playing men’s football at the top level. I was getting kicked and scratched in games and you have to learn that ugly side of football as well. It really prepared me to know what I had to come back and do.

“I had to learn to use my body more because you don’t need it as much as a kid growing up. I learnt about being in the right positions, had to work on my finishing of course, and just try to understand my team-mates more. That’s the main thing I’ve learnt over the years.

“You have to be hungry and work hard because you see a lot of talent at the younger ages when you’re growing up at Chelsea but we know that talent alone is never enough.

“You have to put in that extra work and work even harder. For me right now, it’s still all about working as hard as I can and trying to be the best I can be.”

Chelsea face Morecambe in the FA Cup third round this weekend.

