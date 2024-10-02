There have been moments when I was about to give up everything, but my family helped me to continue to do what I love, which is to play football: Dutch star opens up on struggles after signing for Manchester United

Manchester United have had a greater focus over the summer on selling players before bringing new faces into the club.

The change in operation potentially comes as a result of the new footballing structure installed by new owners INEOS, as they attempt to invest in the squad, balance the books and keep an eye on Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) obligations.

One recently departed midfielder, who found minutes tough to come by at Old Trafford, is optimistic about the new opportunity his switch has handed him.

Donny van de Beek raring to go in Europe with Girona

Donny van de Beek left United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donny van de Beek made the permanent switch from United to Spanish side Girona this summer for a fee of £423,000, which could rise as high as £7.6m with add-ons, according to the Athletic.

The move comes after a difficult four-year stay in Manchester, during which he struggled to ever truly make his mark on the Red Devils' first team.

The midfielder struggled to nail down a consistent starting place in his four years at Old Trafford. (Image credit: PA Images)

But, speaking to journalist Nil Sola, the Dutchman is ready to put everything in his fresh start with Girona, who face Feyenoord — an opponent Van de Beek knows well from his Ajax days — in the Champions League this week.

“I don’t like to talk about the past,” the midfielder said. “I’ve been getting fit and feeling good for a few weeks now. Now I feel in a good moment. I love playing against Feyenoord.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I have had many hard knocks in my career. Now I feel like I’m starting a new stage at a fantastic club. We play very well and it’s a big challenge for me. I want to keep improving.

“There have been moments when I was about to give up everything, but the family helped me to continue believing in myself. They have convinced me that I have to do what I like and that fills me up, which is to play football.”

VIDEO Why Man United Got DESTROYED By Tottenham

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Van de Beek’s resilience is something to be admired. There is clearly talent in there to be unearthed, as shown in his younger years at Ajax, and if he can convert that resilience into confidence on the pitch then Girona have picked themselves up a bargain.

But there’s no getting away from the fact that there is a lot riding on this move for the 27-year-old. His time at United and loan spells at Everton and Frankfurt left much to be desired.

He now has a chance, away from the spotlight of Old Trafford but still in Europe’s top competition, to set the record straight on his career.