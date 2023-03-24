Thomas Tuchel to become Bayern Munich manager, with Julian Nagelsmann sensationally SACKED: report

Thomas Tuchel is to become the Bayern Munich manager, just 11 games before the end of the season.

Julian Nagelsmann was hired in 2021 after impressive stints at RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim prior to that. Still just 35 years old, Nagelsmann won the Bundesliga in his first season with Bayern but bombed out of the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Bayern are currently two points off the top of the Bundesliga, having won the German title every season for the last 10.

Thomas Tuchel becomes Bayern Munich manager ahead of the Champions League clash against Manchester City

Tuchel has been out of work since losing his job at Chelsea at the start of the season.

Linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain manager is now tasked with dispatching of Manchester City in the next round of the Champions League – having beaten them three times in his first season at Chelsea, including the Champions League final in Porto in 2021.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) confirmed the shock departure of Nagelsmann and that Tuchel would be his replacement last night, tweeting, "Full agreement in place. He has already accepted the job."

Tuchel was beaten by Bayern Munich in the final of the Champions League in 2020 with PSG but after winning it with Chelsea, became the first manager to win the trophy with a different club having been defeated in the previous final. While at Chelsea, the 49-year-old also reached the League Cup, FA Cup and Club World Cup finals, winning the latter.