Tim Howard to retire following 2019 MLS season

Tim Howard's time in MLS is running out, with the former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper confirming he will retire this year.

The Colorado Rapids goalkeeper and long-time United States national team star used social media to announce his retirement on Tuesday at the conclusion of the 2019 MLS season.

"I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my LAST," Howard wrote. "There will be plenty of time for sentiment later.

"For now, I am going to enjoy every minute. And as I've always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning."

I’m greatly looking forward to kicking off the 2019 MLS season, as it will be my LAST. There will be plenty of time for sentiment later. For now, I am going to enjoy every minute. And as I’ve always done, compete hard and help lead the Rapids with the sole purpose of winning. pic.twitter.com/QWuCcy7gW2— Tim Howard (@TimHowardGK) January 22, 2019

Howard, who will be 40 in March, began his professional career more than two decades ago in America.

He went on to have a successful European career with Manchester United and Everton before returning to MLS with the Rapids in 2016.

The goalkeeper was also successful while playing with the USMNT, starting for his country at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups as well as during their run to the 2009 Confederations Cup final.

Howard is the United States' most-capped goalkeeper and he also holds the record for most saves in a World Cup match for his 16 stops in the USA's 2-1 loss to Belgium in 2014.

The goalkeeper recorded 116 clean sheets during his spell in England with United and Everton, with only two players bettering that figure.