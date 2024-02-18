Tottenham and Arsenal sent clear transfer message over in-form Premier League winger

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with transfer moves for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Pedro Neto, but have been warned by Wolves boss Gary O’Neil that the club have no intention of letting him go.

Neto’s name may allegedly be Scandinavian for value, but if either north London club want to secure the 23 year old’s services they will likely have to part with a hefty fee to get him.

The winger is in his fifth season as a Wolves player but has hit upon a particularly rich seam of form this season, claiming seven assists and a goal in his first ten appearances before his campaign was interrupted by a hamstring injury in October.

One more goal and two additional assists have followed in his six games since returning just before the turn of the new year, with his most recent contribution providing Joao Gomes’ winner away to Spurs on Saturday afternoon.

That eye-catching form had led to rumours that Arsenal and Manchester City were eyeing a January transfer move, which of course did not come to pass.

This week has seen reports of interest from Tottenham, too – inevitably leading to O’Neil being questioned after Saturday’s victory about whether the winger might end up playing his football at that very stadium on a permanent basis in the near future.

The Wolves manager told the Evening Standard: “I have been asked a few times about the summer already. I am not interested in discussing Pedro Neto leaving the football club.

“He is a fantastic player that we spent a lot of money on and have worked very hard on.

“As far as I am concerned we do not want to lose our best players. We have a long way to go yet this season and hopefully he stays with us.”

