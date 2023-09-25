Tottenham are shaking off 'Spursy' image, says James Maddison after Arsenal draw

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison has said the club are shedding their 'Spursy' image under Angel Postecoglou after helping his side to a 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday.

Maddison assisted both of Tottenham's goals for Son Heung-min in the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium and was named Man of the Match by Sky Sports for his performance against the Gunners.

In the past, Tottenham have often been accused of having a soft centre, but this team is starting to look like it is made of stronger stuff under Postecoglou.

Spurs came from behind twice against Arsenal on Sunday, having also turned it around last weekend deep into added time against Sheffield United, and are unbeaten after six matches in the Premier League so far this season with four wins and two draws.

"When you hear fans and neutrals talk about Tottenham, they often say 'soft, weak, bottle it, Spursy, all that rubbish,'" Maddison told talkSPORT after the game.

"I think the last couple of weeks shows we might be going in a slightly different direction because we scored in the 98th and 101st minute against Sheffield United to win late on when it looked like it was going to be one of those days.

"And today we go behind twice at arguably one of the best teams in the world and we pull it back and we're still fighting to the end."

For his part, Postecoglou admitted he was frustrated at the decision by VAR to award Arsenal a penalty after the ball hit Cristian Romero's arm from close range in the second half.

"Any clarity would be good," the Australian said after the match. "I've got no idea. That's just with me, I don't know. I've got no idea what the handball rule is because I've seen all sorts of handballs given and I've seen all sorts not given and they look identical to me. So I don't understand.

"I've got no idea. It is the one rule in the game I just don't understand. Unless we start developing armless defenders, I don't know how you are supposed to block things and be in a natural position. It is what it is.

"You kind of hope these things even themselves out over the course of a year, but I don't understand the handball rule. I have said that to referees in the past and I don't know how they see it to be honest."

Watch as Spurs skipper Son Heung-min strikes to seal a draw at the Emirates Stadium – just 23 seconds after Arsenal had retaken the lead in the derby.

Recent signing Brennan Johnson was included in the starting line-up for his full debut on Sunday and Postecoglou believes the winger will 'add another dimension' to Tottenham's attacking play.

Maddison, meanwhile, has been named as the signing of the summer by football agents following his move from Leicester to Spurs.