Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou responds to fan pressure over key decision

By
published

One of Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou's decisions in the win at Coventry City did not go down well with the travelling Spurs fans

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match against Arsenal, September 2024
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Alamy)

Ange Postecoglou was not in the mood to field suggestions from the travelling Tottenham supporters during his side’s dramatic late win over Coventry City on Wednesday evening.

Spurs left it late against their Championship opponents in the League Cup clash, needing an 88th-minute Djed Spence equaliser to cancel out Brandon Thomas-Asante’s second-half goal, before Brennan Johnson’s stoppage-time winner sealed a fourth-round spot.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.