Tottenham could hijack Barcelona deal for Swedish wonderkid: report

Tottenham target Lucas Bergvall is tipped to have a bright future in the game

Tottenham are considering making a last-ditch attempt to hijack Barcelona's move for Swedish starlet Lucas Bergvall, according to reports.

Barcelona have long led the way in the race to sign the 17-year-old, who currently plies his trade for Djurgardens.

Bergvall, who had a trial at Manchester United as a youngster, is weighing up his next move.

Barcelona have done plenty of groundwork on the deal and the Catalan club were hoping to agree terms in the coming days.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that Spurs have emerged as serious contenders for the teenager's signature.

Tottenham have supposedly offered Bergvall a more attractive financial package, but the Premier League club are not able to complete a deal for the Swede until he turns 18 on Friday.

That is one day after the winter window closes for business in England, so Tottenham would have to wait until the summer for his arrival in north London.

That would not necessarily be a problem for Spurs, but the lure of Barcelona could ultimately prove too strong.

Bergvall has delayed signing a deal with the La Liga giants, however, suggesting that he is at least considering Tottenham's proposal.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou admitted earlier this week that he does not envisage any more arrivals before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

"It looks unlikely I'd say," he said when asked about transfers in a press conference.

"I don't see any incomings. Outgoings a little bit different because I'm not totally engaged with that, other people are doing the work around that. I'd say unlikely on both fronts without ruling anything out."

Postecoglou's side beat Brentford 3-2 on Wednesday to climb into the top four of the Premier League.

Tottenham will return to action against Everton in the early kick-off on Saturday.

