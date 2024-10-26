Tottenham eyeing January exit for summer sighing: report

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be open to the idea of selling a player whose last move only came over the summer.

The Lilywhites have had a mixed start to the season, with big wins over Manchester United, Everton and West Ham United coming amid concerning defeats to Arsenal, Brighton and Newcastle.

Ange Postecoglou's side face Crystal Palace on Sunday in the Premier League – without captain Son Heung-min to choose from – and now the future of one star is in question, too.

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly unfussed by prospect of losing Timo Werner

Timo Werner is on loan from RB Leipzig (Image credit: Alamy)

German outlet Kicker claim that Spurs are willing to let Werner depart the club in January if RB Leipzig were to find a different move for the forward, however, suggesting Spurs are quite happy to let that £10m release clause go untriggered.

That contrasts with Sport Bild's report just a few days ago that Werner would remain at Spurs for the rest of the season come what may (by which we mean 'regardless what happens'; we're not unsure about when the season finishes.)

Werner had an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea

Sport Bild do however note that Werner needs to improve his form if he is to stand any chance of breaking back into the German national team setup.

Werner has not been included in the Germany squad since June 2023, when he was an unused substitute for a friendly game against Ukraine.

The 28 year old was a prolific provider of both goals and assists during his first spell with RB Leipzig, prompting Chelsea to splash the cash for his services in summer 2020. Werner had just had registered a combined 32 goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League the season before.

Werner was unable to translate that into the Premier League at Stamford Bride, but was an important player in their 2021 Champions League triumph and again found form in the competition as they reached the quarter-finals the following year.

Werner has likewise struggled to make a massive impact at Spurs this season, coming up with just one assist in ten appearances in all competitions and largely being confined to appearing from the bench.

Hot off the back of beating ten men both against West Ham United at the weekend and AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, Spurs will resume Premier League action by visiting Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.