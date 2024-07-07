Tottenham hold talks with AC Milan over defender transfer, with agreement close: report
Tottenham have held talks with AC Milan over the transfer of a defender this summer, with a move understood to be close
Tottenham have held talks with AC Milan over the transfer of a defender this summer, with an agreement understood to be close.
Spurs are planning another big summer of recruitment ahead of Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge of the north London club, but the Australian has admitted that the Lilywhites will also need to shift a number of players before the 2024/25 campaign gets under way.
Postecoglou's side enjoyed a spectacular start to last season, but lost their way in the second half of the campaign and faded, ultimately finishing fifth.
During the team's mid-season slump and amid an injury crisis, it became apparent that many members of Postecoglou's squad were struggling to adapt to his ideas.
And one player who seems set to move on this summer is Emerson Royal, who is behind Pedro Porro at right-back and does not play a big part in Postecoglou's plans at Tottenham.
According to Fabrizio Romano in his newsletter, Spurs have been in talks with AC Milan over a transfer for the Brazilian defender, with both clubs keen to push through a deal.
Spurs are understood to be holding out for a fee of around €20 million for the 25-year-old, who was left out of Brazil's squad for the Copa America this summer.
An agreement is thought to be reached soon, with Tottenham expected to receive a figure close to their €20m valuation.
Emerson Royal would compete with Milan captain Davide Calabria for a starting spot at San Siro.
Tottenham have entered the race for one Lille forward alongside Manchester United, while one Lilywhites star could move to Fenerbahce to rejoin Jose Mourinho.
Meanwhile, Harry Redknapp has rubbished the Harry Kane trophy curse.
