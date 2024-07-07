Tottenham hold talks with AC Milan over defender transfer, with agreement close: report

By
published

Tottenham have held talks with AC Milan over the transfer of a defender this summer, with a move understood to be close

Ange Postecoglou gestures to the Tottenham fans after defeat at Liverpool in May 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham have held talks with AC Milan over the transfer of a defender this summer, with an agreement understood to be close.

Spurs are planning another big summer of recruitment ahead of Ange Postecoglou's second season in charge of the north London club, but the Australian has admitted that the Lilywhites will also need to shift a number of players before the 2024/25 campaign gets under way.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.