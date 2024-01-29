Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich fighting for £50m star in sensational January swoop: report

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are said to be eyeing the same young English starlet.

With the transfer window just days away from completion, Bayern Munich have been keen to look at English talent thus far, with Eric Dier already joining Harry Kane from Spurs at the Allianz Arena.

Their advances for Kieran Trippier were soon dismissed by Newcastle United, too and it remains to be seen whether another star's head will be turned before Wednesday's deadline.

Eric Dier swapped London for Bavaria this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is said to be attracting attention from both Spurs and Bayern – while Newcastle United are another keeping tabs on his situation, with there a possibility the England Under-21 international could be on his way out of Villa Park this month.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been impressive in his showings for Unai Emery's side this season and the Villans are said to have placed a £50million price tag on him.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Villa are keen to keep in line with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules, meaning a sale for Ramsey is not out of the question. Ramsey joined Villa as a six-year-old and has since matured into one of the club's finest academy graduates in recent years.

The youngster has also made sixteen caps at international level so far for England and was integral to the Three Lions 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship success in Romania and Georgia.

Jacob Ramsey is wanted by European giants (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emery has continued to put his trust in Ramsey during his side's impressive Premier League campaign so far. The former Arsenal boss believes with the right attitude and consistency, the 22-year-old can be play a huge part in their success this season.

“He is very focused on improving and to take everything we are demanding of him," said the ex-Villarreal boss earlier this season.



“He is from Birmingham and we have to keep players like him, because the spirit that he adds – as well as his quality – is very good.”

