Tottenham Hotspur extend unbeaten Premier League start with 2-0 win over Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou is still unbeaten in the Premier League, following his side winning 2-0 win away at Bournemouth.

James Maddison was once again at the heart of everything good for Tottenham, scoring the first and showing his class in midfield, as the Lilywhites withstood serious pressure from the home side. By the end of the game, Spurs were singing, "We've got our Tottenham back," with chairman Daniel Levy in attendance at the Vitality Stadium.

The drama began before kick-off with Bournemouth having to confirm on Twitter that the match would definitely be going ahead after some fans received a BBC notification suggesting otherwise. Just as they did against Liverpool, Bournemouth pressed high from the very start in the rain, with Andoni Iraola's attackers pushing up to give Spurs' centre-backs and keeper very little time in possession.

The Cherries had the better of the first 10 minutes of the game, forcing the visitors into some sloppy mistakes but it was the composure of James Maddison that helped to change the game. Maddison had the first big chance of the game after 14 minutes, forcing a save from Neto after Tottenham had countered from Bournemouth pressure: it was just two minutes later that the England international latched onto a wonderfully weighted through-ball from Pape Sarr to give Postecoglou's side a 1-0 lead.

After 21 minutes, Sarr could have doubled the Lilywhites' advantage from a similar position, as Tottenham evaded the Bournemouth pressure in their own third to flood down the pitch.

Much of the first half followed this pattern – though Bournemouth started to grow into the match and posed a threat themselves. Philip Billing and Ryan Christie both forced Guglielmo Vicario into saves, either side of Richarlison rounding Neto. On that occasion, Joe Rothwell and Milos Kerkez combined to spare their keeper.

Dejan Kulusevski netted his first of the season in the second half of the match (Image credit: Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

With Lewis Cook on at half-time for Rothwell, Bournemouth continued to take the game to their opponents. Dominic Solanke squared the ball across the six-yard box on 53 minutes, with no team-mate there to convert the opportunity, while three minutes later, Semenyo spun a ball 20 yards out just wide of Vicario's post.

A confidence-shot Richarlison summed up Tottenham's inability to get into the game after the break, giving the ball away a couple of times as the home side penned in their opponents. The Brazilian was booked for a petulant stamp out on Zabarnyi after tripping over the ball and losing possession, before being replaced before the hour mark by Ivan Perisic, as Son Heung-min moved centrally.

It was the change in approach in attack that gave Spurs their second mere minutes after the substitution, as Dejan Kulusevski scored his first of the season. The Swede made a darting run from the right across Neto's six-yard box to the near post, tapping home Destiny Udogie's cut-back. Maddison could have made it three on 69 minutes, scuffing an opportunity wide, before going off to a standing ovation from the away support.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is still winless in the Premier League after three games (Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

As much as the manner of the efficiency in front of goal, the clean sheet will please Postecoglou, with Micky van de Ven, in particular, standing out for his performance. The result leaves fellow new boss Iraola still winless after three games in the Premier League, despite the obvious glimmers of positivity from his new side.

The Basque boss has seen his team perform admirably against three bigger sides, disrupting defenders in possession and playing with the kind of high intensity that made Rayo Vallecano such a difficult prospect to face last season – but only has a single point out of nine for his troubles, from the opening matchday at home to West Ham United.

Tottenham are top of the league temporarily, on seven points, having played a game more than rivals.

