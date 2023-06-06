Tottenham Hotspur hire Ange Postecoglou as manager on a four-year deal

Tottenham Hotspur have announced Ange Postecoglou as their new manage, ending the long-running saga following Antonio Conte's departure.

Conte parted ways with Tottenham back in March after an extraordinary outburst in a press conference, when his side were pegged back by Southampton at St. Mary's in a 3-3 draw. The Italian's assistant Cristian Stellini was put in interim charge, before also being sacked after the 6-1 drubbing at Newcastle United.

Postecoglou now takes over from Ryan Mason in the dugout, with Mason likely to remain a member of the coaching staff.

Ange Postecoglou is the first Australian Tottenham manager

Ange Postecoglou applauds the fans while Celtic manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Postecoglou has shot to prominence in recent years at Celtic after a career of relative obscurity. The Greek-born Australian has been in Scottish football since 2021 and has won two titles.

Prior to that, Postcoglou enjoyed success as manager of Yokohama F. Marinos, who are a member of the City Football Group. Between 2013 and 2017, he was the Australia national team manager, taking the Socceroos to the 2014 World Cup, where they found themselves in a group of death with Spain, the Netherlands and Chile.

The 57-year-old played almost 200 times for the semi-professional South Melbourne, representing his country four times before cutting his teeth at South Melbourne as a manager. Spells on the youth teams of the Socceroos followed before A-League stints at Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

Postecoglou becomes the fifth permanent Tottenham manager in as many years. Much-loved Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in 2019 after a poor run of form, giving way to Jose Mourinho, who lasted two years at the helm. Nuno Espirito Santo was given mere months in the hot seat before Antonio Conte took over in 2021.