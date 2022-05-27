Tottenham report: Harry Kane makes huge transfer decision after last summer's saga

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is ready to open talks with the club over a new contract, according to reports.

The England international was desperate to leave Spurs (opens in new tab) for Manchester City (opens in new tab) last summer, but Daniel Levy stood firm. City withdrew their interest in Kane after seeing a bid worth £125m turned down by their Premier League rivals.

Pep Guardiola's side completed the signing of Erling Haaland last month, so Kane will not be heading to the Etihad Stadium any time soon. And according to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab), the 28-year-old is now open to committing his future to his boyhood club.

(Image credit: PA)

The report states that Kane is excited by the direction of travel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Antonio Conte's side secured a fourth-place finish last weekend.

Kane enjoys working with Conte and believes Spurs can achieve something special under the Italian.

The striker has yet to win silverware during his senior career but he thinks Tottenham have a good chance of ending their 14-year trophy drought with Conte at the helm.

Kane still has two years to run on his current deal and he has not held any talks with the club over an extension.

But the England captain has let it be known that he would be open to putting pen to paper.

(Image credit: PA)

Kane was full of praise for Conte during a recent interview with FFT (opens in new tab).

“Antonio is a really good manager and I’m really enjoying working with him,” he said. “He just brings a real passion, an energy, a real enthusiasm to training and games, and just makes you want to work. You want to work hard for him, you want to run for him.

“He’s won everywhere he’s gone, so you respect him a lot, and I’m just enjoying it. I’ve worked with some great managers and he’s another one. I feel like my game’s improving under him. Hopefully it continues.”

More Tottenham stories

Antonio Conte has been vocal in recent weeks about the direction that Tottenham need to head in, claiming that Steven Bergwijn needs to believe in himself a little more and stating just how important it is to win the race for the top four.

Spurs have been linked with a number of youngsters, too. Hugo Ekitike is reportedly on the radar, as is Charles De Ketelaere.

One surprising report states that the club are interested in Memphis Depay, while an Inter Milan star who has worked under Conte is also a reported target.