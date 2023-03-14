Tottenham report: Spurs eye former Arsenal star in a deal that could enrage rivals

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to make a move for an ex-Arsenal man in a deal that could reignite hostilities with their closest neighbours.

The future of Tottenham is somewhat uncertain, following the club crashing out of the Champions League. Manager Antonio Conte is yet to commit to his position beyond this current campaign, while all-time scorer Harry Kane may decide to pursue a new challenge in the summer.

But the club are targeting a new goalkeeper, regardless of comings and goings – with Aston Villa star Emi Martinez touted for a move.

Emi Martinez is on the shortlist to replace Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

TyC Sports (opens in new tab) have revealed that World Cup winner Martinez is wanted by Tottenham, with club captain Hugo Lloris considered a little past his best at 36.

Though Martinez's dad previously told the same outlet (opens in new tab) that Unai Emery wanted to keep the Argentine, however, there has been talk of friction between the two, stemming from their time together at Arsenal. When Martinez went up for a corner against the Gunners and conceded a last-minute goal, Emery surprisingly blasted his keeper in public, labelling the move "embarrassing" (opens in new tab).

Martinez, meanwhile has attracted criticism from his former fans (opens in new tab), who have been less than impressed with the way that he has conducted himself since leaving London Colney. The 30-year-old has frequently spoken about Arsenal in interviews, coming across as bitter about the decision to sell him in 2020 following the club's FA Cup win, when Mikel Arteta chose Bernd Leno as his No.1.

Not only would Martinez winding up at Tottenham ruffle feathers on the red side of north London, though, it could annoy Manchester United's hierarchy, who have apparently listed him as a target to replace David De Gea.

Erik ten Hag is also in the market for Martinez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martinez shot to fame when he came in for Leno during the 2019/20 season, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield with Arsenal before starring for Argentina at the Copa America in 2021. Last year, he won the World Cup with his nation, picking up the Best Goalkeeper award.

The keeper is valued at €28 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Spurs are on red alert after reports emerged suggesting Manchester United (opens in new tab) are lining up a £100m swoop for Harry Kane (opens in new tab) in the summer.

Former Tottenham player Jermaine Jenas has expressed his frustration at the club's record in cup competitions (opens in new tab), after Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup by Sheffield United last week.

And Beyonce - yes, that one - is causing Tottenham a scheduling headache (opens in new tab) as the business end of the campaign approaches.