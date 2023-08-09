Tottenham in talks with Harry Kane replacement – who rattled Arsenal fans with brutal title joke: report
Tottenham Hotspur are looking at one potential Harry Kane replacement who's already made himself popular with Spurs fans following a dig at Arsenal's title credentials
Tottenham Hotspur are negotiating a deal for Harry Kane's successor – and he's already upset Arsenal fans with a joke about their club.
As reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic, the Kane saga is rumbling on with the all-time Lilywhites scorer now leaning towards staying. The Premier League kicks off once more this weekend, as Tottenham head from north London to west to face Brentford – and Kane will start the campaign, at least, in white.
Bayern Munich are expected to come back in for the talismanic forward, however, and succession plans are being lined up, should Kane opt for the Bundesliga.
According to Belgian journalist Sacha Taviolieri, Tottenham are in "discussions" with Gent over forward Gift Orban and go bid as much as €30 million to secure the Nigerian as Kane's replacement.
“The profile of the Nigerian striker has been validated by Ange Postecoglou,” Tavolieri tweeted, adding, “The green light to send the written offer is obviously linked to the Harry Kane affair.”
Orban has already endeared himself to the Spurs faithful, too. Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws earlier this year, the starlet claimed, “I don’t really like Arsenal that much – it’s like they don’t want to win titles. They play and sell players – that’s it.
“I want to go somewhere where they win prizes,” he added, citing Real Madrid as an example of his ambition. The comments were later cleared up by Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted that Orban's joking tone had been lost in translation and that the player has “the utmost respect for the Arsenal”.
Tottenham recently announced Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central as another option to play up front.
Orban is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt.
In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we look at why Tottenham fans can be excited again for the future.
Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record. Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".
Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.
