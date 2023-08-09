Tottenham in talks with Harry Kane replacement – who rattled Arsenal fans with brutal title joke: report

By Mark White
published

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at one potential Harry Kane replacement who's already made himself popular with Spurs fans following a dig at Arsenal's title credentials

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledges spectators after arriving ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Optus Stadium on July 18, 2023 in Perth, Australia.
(Image credit: Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are negotiating a deal for Harry Kane's successor – and he's already upset Arsenal fans with a joke about their club.

As reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic, the Kane saga is rumbling on with the all-time Lilywhites scorer now leaning towards staying. The Premier League kicks off once more this weekend, as Tottenham head from north London to west to face Brentford – and Kane will start the campaign, at least, in white.

Bayern Munich are expected to come back in for the talismanic forward, however, and succession plans are being lined up, should Kane opt for the Bundesliga.

Harry Kane on Tottenham's pre-season tour in July 2023.

Harry Kane could be bound for Bavaria (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Taviolieri, Tottenham are in "discussions" with Gent over forward Gift Orban and go bid as much as €30 million to secure the Nigerian as Kane's replacement. 

“The profile of the Nigerian striker has been validated by Ange Postecoglou,” Tavolieri tweeted, adding, “The green light to send the written offer is obviously linked to the Harry Kane affair.”

Orban has already endeared himself to the Spurs faithful, too. Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws earlier this year, the starlet claimed, “I don’t really like Arsenal that much – it’s like they don’t want to win titles. They play and sell players – that’s it. 

“I want to go somewhere where they win prizes,” he added, citing Real Madrid as an example of his ambition. The comments were later cleared up by Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted that Orban's joking tone had been lost in translation and that the player has “the utmost respect for the Arsenal”.

Gent's Gift Emmanuel Orban celebrates after scoring during a soccer match between KAA Gent and KV Kortrijk, Sunday 30 July 2023 in Gent, on day 1/30 of the 2023-2024 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship.

The Gift of the gab: Orban's upset Gooners (Image credit: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham recently announced Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central as another option to play up front.

Orban is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt

