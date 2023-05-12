Tottenham make 'concrete move' for Serie A star to become first summer signing: report

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at making a Serie A star their first signing of the summer.

The Lilywhites are currently managerless, having parted with both Antonio Conte and his assistant Cristian Stellini following poor form. Former midfielder Ryan Mason is in caretaker charge of the club until the end of the season – and he picked up his first three points against Crystal Palace last weekend.

But behind the scenes, moves have apparently already begun on regenerating the tired Spurs squad, as chairman Daniel Levy looks to steal a march on rivals in the transfer market.

Ryan Mason has replaced Antonio Conte – and Tottenham have turned a corner on the pitch, at least (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

La Repubblica, via giallorossi.net (opens in new tab), have claimed that Roma star Roger Ibanez has caught the attention of Tottenham for his stellar performances under former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho – and that a "concrete move" is imminent.

What's more, the defender could be available for as little as £26 million. Spurs are looking to add solidity to their defence this summer, with a left-sided centre-back high on the agenda, as Clement Lenglet returns to Barcelona from his loan.

Ibanez is extremely highly-rated in Italy and has earned plaudits since arriving at the Stadio Olimpico for his combative style. Former Gialorossi full-back Vincent Candela has even told Corriere Dello Sport (opens in new tab) that the Brazilian has the potential to become one of the best in the world.

“Ibanez can become one of the world’s best defenders, but he must work on his concentration,” he said.

Roger Ibanez is of interest to Tottenham (Image credit: Silvia Lore/Getty Images)

Tottenham could even sign two Roma players for under £40m. According to 90min (opens in new tab), Ibanez's team-mate Dybala is available for as little as £10m to Premier League sides.

Ibanez is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

