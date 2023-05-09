Tottenham launch surprise bid for Liverpool goalkeeper: report
Tottenham Hotspur are looking at replacing Hugo Lloris this summer – and may raid a Premier League rival
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to Liverpool in a bid to solve their goalkeeping woes.
Club captain Hugo Lloris is 36 now and following high-profile mistakes – not least in the bruising 6-1 demolition away at Newcastle United – it appears the World Cup winner's days are numbered as the No.1.
Backup keeper Fraser Forster is just a year younger. With both custodians approaching the expiry of their deals in 2024, Tottenham will surely have to sign a new keeper either this summer or next.
According to the Irish Independent (opens in new tab), Spurs are prepared to fight the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford for Caoimhin Kelleher, who is valued at around £20 million.
Kelleher has been a solid backup behind Alisson at Liverpool but would ideally like to be playing first-team football to cement his place as the Republic of Ireland's first-choice between the sticks. Furthermore, the Reds have a golden opportunity with the 24-year-old that few others in the squad offer.
Liverpool have managed to outsmart the transfer market in recent years by selling players for big profit – though they will likely be unable to do so again this season, with many of their highest-profile stars either over 30 or leaving for free. The Irishman is one that may represent a realistic sale, however, helping to rake in more money for their much-needed rebuild.
Brentford are said to be chasing Kelleher in the expectation that a bid will materialise for David Raya, while fellow Spaniard Robert Sanchez has been in and out of the Brighton setup this season and may depart.
Liverpool's other backup choice in goal, Adrian, is out of contract this season, leaving the Reds needing to bring in another keeper, should they let two go in one window.
Kelleher is valued at around €8m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Tottenham Hotspur stories
Vincent Kompany was currently the favourite to become Tottenham manager – but has since signed a new Burnley contract. Luis Enrique has expressed an interest, while Mauricio Pochettino may be in line to return.
Despite uncertainty in the dugout, Clement Lenglet looks set to join permanently. Randal Kolo Muani is of interest to Spurs and Aymeric Laporte remains an option. There are worries, however, that along with Harry Kane leaving for Manchester United, Dejan Kulusevski might not stay a Lilywhites player this summer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.