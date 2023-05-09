Tottenham launch surprise bid for Liverpool goalkeeper: report

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to Liverpool in a bid to solve their goalkeeping woes.

Club captain Hugo Lloris is 36 now and following high-profile mistakes – not least in the bruising 6-1 demolition away at Newcastle United – it appears the World Cup winner's days are numbered as the No.1.

Backup keeper Fraser Forster is just a year younger. With both custodians approaching the expiry of their deals in 2024, Tottenham will surely have to sign a new keeper either this summer or next.

Hugo Lloris has come under fire like never before this season (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

According to the Irish Independent (opens in new tab), Spurs are prepared to fight the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford for Caoimhin Kelleher, who is valued at around £20 million.

Kelleher has been a solid backup behind Alisson at Liverpool but would ideally like to be playing first-team football to cement his place as the Republic of Ireland's first-choice between the sticks. Furthermore, the Reds have a golden opportunity with the 24-year-old that few others in the squad offer.

Liverpool have managed to outsmart the transfer market in recent years by selling players for big profit – though they will likely be unable to do so again this season, with many of their highest-profile stars either over 30 or leaving for free. The Irishman is one that may represent a realistic sale, however, helping to rake in more money for their much-needed rebuild.

Brentford are said to be chasing Kelleher in the expectation that a bid will materialise for David Raya, while fellow Spaniard Robert Sanchez has been in and out of the Brighton setup this season and may depart.

Caoimhin Kelleher is on the radar for several London clubs (Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool's other backup choice in goal, Adrian, is out of contract this season, leaving the Reds needing to bring in another keeper, should they let two go in one window.

Kelleher is valued at around €8m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Vincent Kompany was currently the favourite to become Tottenham manager – but has since signed a new Burnley contract. Luis Enrique has expressed an interest, while Mauricio Pochettino may be in line to return.

Despite uncertainty in the dugout, Clement Lenglet looks set to join permanently. Randal Kolo Muani is of interest to Spurs and Aymeric Laporte remains an option. There are worries, however, that along with Harry Kane leaving for Manchester United, Dejan Kulusevski might not stay a Lilywhites player this summer.