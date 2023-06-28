'I’ll drive his f****** car there myself': Alan Shearer jokes about protecting his goalscoring record from Harry Kane

Alan Shearer has joked about helping Harry Kane travel to Germany in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record, after Bayern Munich bid £70m plus add-ons for the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

While Spurs rejected that bid, with reports suggesting chairman Daniel Levy won't even consider an offer under £100m, Shearer has still offered the Englishman an alternative route to Bavaria, should he leave and head abroad this summer.

The former Newcastle United and Blackburn forward bagged 260 Premier League goals during his career, but Kane is hunting down that record with each passing season. Currently on 213, Kane will still only be 30 by the time the new campaign begins and certainly has time on his side.

If Harry wants to join Bayern, I’ll drive his f****** car there myself; anything to protect my Premier League goalscoring record of 260," Shearer wrote in his column for The Athletic.

"In truth, any hope there is probably forlorn. Harry is nearly 30, but he looks after himself, he’s steered clear of major injuries and is perfectly capable of coming back to England in a couple of years’ time and banging in enough goals to overtake me. Still, though. Give me the keys and a sat nav and off I’ll go…"

Kane's future has been the subject of intense discussion in recent years. He is yet to win a trophy in his senior professional career while at Spurs, and plenty have speculated the only way to achieve something is to leave north London.

When placing himself in Kane's shoes, Shearer tentatively suggests a move in search of trophies is likely, though certainly not a foregone conclusion. After all, Kane came through the ranks at Spurs, and will conceivably go down as one of the club's greatest ever players if he opts to complete his career there.

"If I force myself to transplant his experience into me, I think — but only think — I’d have to go out and try to win something, but it’s difficult for me to hold onto that," Shearer explained in The Athletic.

"Harry has never left home, his formative loan spells apart, but there is nothing wrong with that. There’s nothing unambitious about loving where you are, your club, your family and being s***-hot at what you do and feeling settled.

"At some stage, between now and next summer, we will discover exactly how Harry judges himself and his professional existence. It won’t be wrong, it won’t be right. It’ll just be him."

More Tottenham stories

Tottenham transfer news is ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager.

Real Madrid have opened talks over a deal for Harry Kane, though it is believed that the England captain favours Manchester United. James Maddison is on the radar, while Jordan Pickford was, at one point, on the shortlist, too. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".