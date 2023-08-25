Tottenham Hotspur pounce for 22-year-old who wants move - but they face competition from Chelsea: report

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to make a move for a 22-year-old forward who reportedly prefers a move to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, but Chelsea are also interested and could be set to gazump their offer.

Following the loss of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Tottenham have failed to make a signing despite bringing in £86m from the big sale. Replacing 30 Premier League goals from last season certainly isn't easy, but Ange Postecoglou has identified someone who can grab goals for his team.

Tottenham face competition for a key target from Chelsea, though, who continue to prove that money is no issue for them. £175m on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in recent weeks epitomise this, and the Blues clearly aren't finished in the transfer market as they target a forward of their own.

According to The Independent, Tottenham want to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, though the report states that Spurs are unwilling to match Forest's minimum valuation of £40m.

While Johnson seems to prefer a move to Tottenham, with personal terms not expected to be a problem, negotiations have found a compromise in valuation difficult.

Football London, meanwhile, is reporting that Chelsea are preparing to make a move for the 22-year-old as well.

Chelsea could have the upper hand in negotiations, too, with The Times reporting that 19-year-old Blues midfielder Andrey Santos is set to join Nottingham Forest on loan for the season.

Ultimately, though, any potential deal relies on firstly matching Forest's valuation of Johnson, then latterly on exceeding what the other club offers, too.

Brentford have already had a £35m bid rejected for Johnson this summer transfer window, with Forest holding out for at least £40m. Transfermarkt values Johnson at £32.5m, after he scored eight goals and assisted a further three in his debut Premier League campaign last term.

