Tottenham Hotspur in talks over first January signing – beating Arsenal to the move: report

Tottenham Hotspur are set to launch a midseason move for a much-wanted attacker.

Incoming technical director Johan Lange has arrived and is reportedly ready to stamp his authority on the team, who are flying high at the top of the Premier League. Despite starting the season well, there is a consensus that Tottenham will need to strengthen this winter in order to maintain their superb form.

And with the likes of Ivan Perisic ruled out for the season, there could be the need to add depth in attack, as Spurs move wisely in the transfer market.

Ivan Perisic is expected to be out for the season (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Kerem Akturkoglu is on the wishlist for the Lilywhites, according to Turkish newspaper Aksam, off his historic Champions League goal against Manchester United to gift Galatasaray their first-ever win on English soil.

Tottenham have made contact with the Super Lig champions over a move and are set to speak to Akturkoglu's representatives, too. The attacker could cost under £20 million.

It could be a double-swoop for Gala stars, too, with Turkish outlet Milliyet recently claiming that Akturkoglu's team-mate Victor Nelsson is available for just £17m – and that Spurs are interested in signing him.

Arsenal and West Ham United have both been named as interested parties for Akturkoglu. Tottenham are said to be furthest along in the pursuit, however.

Kerem Akturkoglu is on the radar from Premier League clubs (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

If reports are to be believed, the north Londoners could well be the recipients of Qatari investment, following Sheikh Jassim pulling out of the bidding for Manchester United.

Transfermarkt rates Akturkoglu to be worth €17m.

