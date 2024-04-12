Tottenham set to swoop for unbeaten Bundesliga starlet: report

By James Ridge
published

Tottenham are reportedly looking to add to their defensive ranks

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou looks to have his sights set on the Bundesliga leaders this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen are likely bracing themselves for a barrage of offers this summer after a sensational season under young manager Xabi Alonso.

