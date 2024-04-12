Tottenham set to swoop for unbeaten Bundesliga starlet: report

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou looks to have his sights set on the Bundesliga leaders this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen are likely bracing themselves for a barrage of offers this summer after a sensational season under young manager Xabi Alonso.

Having never won the Bundesliga before, Leverkusen are now just two points away from securing the title and are yet to lose a single game in any competition this season.

Tottenham lurking over Ecuadorian sensation

Ange Postecoglou has had a successful debut season in North London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lilywhites are believed to be heavily interested in 22-year-old Piero Hincapie this summer to bolster their defensive line.

After struggling for game time earlier in the season, the versatile Ecuadorian has become a mainstay in Xabi Alonso side in recent months.

Piero Hincapie could be on the move this summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to German outlet SportBild, Spurs would be required to pay at least €40 million to tempt Leverkusen into a sale.

At the age of just 22, Hincapie has already been capped 31 times for Ecuador, featuring heavily in the 2022 World Cup side which arguably deserved more than their group stage exit.

A slightly shorter, more technical defender comfortable at both centre back and left back, Hincapie looks a smart purchase by a Spurs side already boasting an exciting backline for the years ahead.

Anchored by the more experienced Christian Romero, Hincapie's flair and composure can compliment the physical excellence of both Romero and Mickey van de Ven to build a solid foundation for Postecoglou's evolving side.

