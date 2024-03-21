Tottenham Hotspur in discussions with world-class midfielder over huge signing of intent: report

Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with one of Europe's most coveted midfielders of the last few years, as Ange Postecoglou looks to improve his squad.

The Lilywhites began the season strongly, with the incoming Australian manager picking up three straight Manager of the Month awards with his side top of the table. Tottenham have weathered the storm of losing Harry Kane well, playing an attacking brand of football and entertaining neutrals.

But there is still work to be done with the squad, as Spurs have suffered when key players have been out injured – and it's expected that Postecoglou has a lot of work ahead of him this summer to improve his team.

Injuries have blighted Spurs' season (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has held talks with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United, according to HITC, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirming the links.

Both Tottenham and Newcastle are a little light in midfield, though the north Londoners are more likely to be able to offer European football next season. Rabiot has fanned the flames, too, flirting with a move away from Turin in the Italian media, while insisting that this next decision is important as a player in the prime of his life.

Adrien Rabiot is a target for Premier League sides (Image credit: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

“I’m not in a rush to make a decision,” the Frenchman told Tuttojuve. “I am going to think a lot because I’m arriving at an important age in my career. I feel good. I’m at my peak and it will be important to make the right choice.”

Rabiot is worth €40 million, according to Transfermarkt.

