Tottenham want to sign African superstar who guarantees goals: report

Tottenham are looking to add a proven goalscorer to their ranks for next season, in what would be a serious statement of intent.

While goals haven't been difficult to come by at Tottenham, due to Ange Postecoglou's clear focus on exciting, attacking football, there's no reason why they wouldn't want to add even more goals to their attack next season.

And with injuries decimating their squad this season, Tottenham are reportedly looking to provide further back up to the likes of Heung-min Son, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson.

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham are battling West Ham United and Wolves for the summer signing of Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura, who has been on fire in Belgium this season.

The Algerian forward has bagged 21 goals in 36 appearances so far this season, while also setting up his team-mates for another five. His performances have made Premier League clubs sit up and take notice, with Tottenham especially keen on adding him to their forward line.

Having only moved to Union Saint-Gilloise from Swiss side Lugano last summer, Amoura could be on the move in the upcoming transfer window again after hitting the ground running in Belgium. His performances earned him a call-up to Algeria's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in January, though he only made one appearance as they crashed out in the group stages.

If Amoura does move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, the 23-year-old would provide Spurs greater depth in attacking areas. Indeed, he is capable of playing on either wing and even in attacking midfield, which could help Postecoglou's side should they suffer a similar injury crisis this term.

Valued at just £13.6m by Transfermarkt, Amoura would likely cost Tottenham at least double that figure in any potential deal. He'll still have three years left on his current deal come the summer, with the option of a further year held by the club.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is a deal that would make complete sense and suits both parties. Amoura could be an alternative to making Timo Werner's loan permanent, with the Algerian clearly a prolific striker. One thing to consider, however, is that Brighton owner Tony Bloom also owns Union Saint-Gilloise, meaning the Seagulls could hijack the deal if they believe Amoura to be of Premier League quality.

