Tottenham in talks to sign 18-year-old 'Norwegian Neymar' ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea, with deal imminent: report
Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of striking a deal for a Norwegian wonderkid likened to Neymar, beating London rivals in the process
Tottenham Hotspur are poised to win the race for an 18-year-old wonderkid likened to Neymar.
Reports in recent days have claimed that the Lilywhites are now imbued with bigger spending power, following revenues increasing. Tottenham have already completed deals for the likes of Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner this month, as they look to capitalise on their good first half of the season and finish strongly.
But perhaps most impressively, Spurs could now beat some of Europe's elite – including London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea to the signing of a highly-rated youngster.
Belgian outlet HLN says that Club Brugge starlet Antonio Nusa is on the verge of a move to Spurs ahead of their rivals. The Norwegian will remain on loan in the Belgian Pro League before heading to north London in the summer.
The 18-year-old was named at No.12 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season in September, with us noting that Nusa's "vision belies his age, with the ability to pick a lock from the left wing – and he's versatile enough to switch up his game if he moves to the right."
Nusa, who scored on his international debut and is tipped to follow in the footsteps of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard as one of his nation's brightest talents, has compared his game to Brazilian legend Neymar.
As long ago as last September, Arsenal and Chelsea were tipped to revive interest in the young winger after failing to capture him over the summer.
Nusa is valued at €17 million by Transfermarkt.
