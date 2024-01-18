Tottenham Hotspur can outspend rivals in transfer market now, thanks to huge revenue boost: report

Tottenham Hotspur have long been ridiculed as one of the Premier League's most high-profile 'nearly men'.

The Lilywhites' wait for a major trophy is well documented, even after their modern-day successes under former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

But with new-found hope under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs may have been handed a huge boost in the transfer market, due to their clever off-field antics.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou may have more to spend than rivals (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham left White Hart Lane back in 2017 and swiftly built the now state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to help facilitate a new era for the club.

Having hosted NFL games, concerts for fans of Beyonce and The Red Hot Chilli Peppers and even entertaining boxing supporters when Tyson Fury took on Derek Chisora in 2022, Spurs are showing how to create a 365-day venue that benefits the football club above all.

According to The Athletic, Daniel Levy's masterstroke is expected to have brought in a whopping £500million in extra revenue for 2022/23, further helping Spurs to balance the books when it comes to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules. This can only serve as a boost for Postecoglou's options in the transfer market when others including Everton, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Chelsea continue to tread carefully this month.

Tottenham's increase in revenue comes at a time where others in the Premier League are struggling to meet financial regulations (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Toffees have already been slapped with a huge ten-point deduction for their recent breaches, whilst Manchester City's pending charges are another cause for concern across the division.

However, in north London, the mood seems somewhat less worried and frantic, given Tottenham are just one of several clubs who have continued to bide their time in support of the PSR's terms. Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin have already arrived at the club as chairman Levy continues to support Postecoglou's ambitions this season, with further additions already touted.

Spurs have often been the laughing stock given their attempts to break into the Premier League 'big-boy club' so to speak regarding the top six. But when it comes to finances and planning for the future, it seems Levy is lightyears ahead of some of his competitors in the English game.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Tottenham ready to make highly-rated defender their third signing of a busy transfer window: report

Former Liverpool attacker speaks of regret over joining Reds over Tottenham

Tottenham to let three more senior stars leave as ruthless squad overhaul continues: report