Tottenham leading race for 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo' ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal: report

Tottenham Hotspur might be about to land a Portuguese superstar who has compared his game to Cristiano Ronaldo's.

The Lilywhites are within touching distance of the top four following a thrashing of Aston Villa last weekend, as they eye an instant return to Europe. Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been a little light on the wings, however, and may seek to address that this summer.

They face competition for one star, however, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United all touted as potential suitors for one highly-rated winger.

Tottenham face transfer battle with Liverpool and Arsenal

Pedro Neto would find Champions League football very appealing if a bid came in from any one of a number of Premier League clubs who have been linked with his signature this summer.

The winger – who cites countryman Ronaldo as his biggest influence – has enjoyed a particularly fruitful breakout season this year, with 11 assists and three goals in 23 appearances in all competitions.

That means that despite his name being Scandinavian for value, 24-year-old Neto’s signature would come with a hefty price tag attached: claims last month emerged that Wolves would be willing to sanction a move for a bid in the region of £50-60m.

And Football Insider claim that Tottenham are currently leading the way in pursuing the Portuguese international, thanks to their current push to finish in the top four under Ange Postecoglou. We’re not quite sure of their logic there given that three of the other clubs they claim to be interested in Neto are currently locked in a title fight.

The line is nonetheless that qualifying for the Champions League would make Spurs a very attractive prospect to a player who now feels ready to test himself at a higher level.

They add that Liverpool and Arsenal, in particular, could rival Spurs’ interest in Neto this summer, with the Gunners said to have considered a move in 2022. Tottenham currently sit two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand having run out four-goal winners at Villa Park on Sunday lunchtime.

