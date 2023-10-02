Tottenham Hotspur looking to seal bargain January move – and beat Liverpool to deal: report
Tottenham Hotspur got one over Liverpool at the weekend – and now they could repeat that result in the transfer market
Tottenham Hotspur could beat Liverpool again and compound their misery – with a brilliant bargain lined up in January.
The north Londoners picked up all three points at the weekend at the Reds' expense, after much controversy. Liverpool had two contentious red cards and a perfectly fine goal ruled out for offside following a miscommunication with video assistant referee Darren England and onfield official, Simon Hooper.
With the two clubs chasing one of the same transfer targets, too, Jurgen Klopp could lose to Tottenham again, as a cut-price deal has presented itself.
According to football.london's Alasdair Gold, Spurs are looking to bring Bournemouth defender to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and beat Liverpool to the signing.
Football Insider recently claimed that the Merseysiders have interest in the centre-back as a potential left-footer who could see Virgil van Dijk shift over to the right side of a pairing. With Tottenham having no natural understudy to Micky van de Ven, however, Spurs may look to pounce and spend some of the Harry Kane money this winter.
Cherries captain Kelly is out of contract at the end of the season and was pursued by Tottenham towards the end of the summer transfer window. He remained at the Vitality Stadium, however, and has started fixtures under Andoni Iraola, after being benched for Argentine Marco Senesi originally.
Kelly has been a solid signing on the south coast since joining from Bristol City in 2019. He first skippered the side in 2021/22 and was later named club captain – but has since had the armband revoked in favour of veteran goalkeeper Neto behind him.
Tottenham might find they're able to strike a reasonable transfer fee for a player yet to agree a new deal to keep him in Dorset. Newcastle United are also said to be interested.
Kelly is valued to be worth €18 million by Transfermarkt.
Despite the "human error" made in the Tottenham win against Liverpool, which gave the Lilywhites three points, the Reds could still be fined following the game.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has admitted that the club has a buy-back clause inserted into Harry Kane's Bayern Munich contract.
Football agents have ranked Maddison as the best signing of the summer transfer window.
