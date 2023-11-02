Tottenham Hotspur to appoint new recruitment guru – who could take them into the stratosphere: report

Tottenham Hotspur are about to appoint a new chief scout, who could be the missing piece in the backroom team that the Lilywhites have been missing.

It's been a formidable start to the season for the north Londoners, who appointed Ange Postecoglou in the summer following his successful stint at Celtic. The Australian is unbeaten in the Premier League, with Tottenham re-energised in the image of their new boss.

But far from just relying on Postecoglou, chairman Daniel Levy is keen to surround his new manager with expertise – and is set to make one of the club's most important signings behind the scenes to ensure that the good times continue at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Daniel Levy is building a strong foundation for Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law, who has confirmed via Twitter/X that Rob Mackenzie is to rejoin Spurs as a chief scout from Aston Villa.

According to Law, Mackenzie is "linking back up with Johan Lange, who has made the same move". Lange recently joined Tottenham as a sporting director from Villa, too, having rebuilt the Midlands outfit from the side that survived relegation in 2020 to one that is now challenging in the top half of the Premier League table.

VIDEO: Ange Postecoglou: "We Want To Achieve Things That Have Never Been Achieved Before"

With Tottenham's recruitment criticised at times in the past, the installation of a new chief scout who both knows the club and the new sporting director well, is one that will be welcomed by both fans and Postecoglou alike. Tottenham's vision and direction now appears to be aligned as one after previous failings left the club somewhat at odds with itself after appointing contrasting coaches in Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte.

Tottenham's signings during that period of 2019 to 2023 have been mixed with several not matching the style of play wanted by the manager. Conte even remarked on occasions that he didn't want to sign wing-back Djed Spence, pointing to a clash of ideas behind the scenes.

Antonio Conte criticised Tottenham behind the scenes (Image credit: Sky Sports)

Plange is the replacement for former director Fabio Paratici, who resigned from his position at the Lilywhites after losing his appeal against a worldwide ban imposed by FIFA.

The Italian was banned after his former side, Juventus, where he was sporting director and managing director, were found guilty of false accounting.

More Tottenham Hotspur stories

Former Tottenham striker Sergiy Rebrov has revealed that he once abandoned his car to make a North London Derby on time.

'The next Declan Rice' has been linked with Spurs, while 'the next Harry Kane' could be on his way, too. Tottenham are also linked with Federico Chiesa, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could leave.

FFT, meanwhile, has named Tottenham's worst signings ever.