Tottenham Hotspur report: 'The next Declan Rice' linked with Spurs in game-changing move for Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in another defensive-minded midfielder in a move that could completely elevate Ange Postecoglou's squad.

The club somewhat unexpectedly sit top of the Premier League, with the incoming Australian proving to be a breath of fresh air in north London. Postecoglou's men are so far unbeaten and have a settled lineup and style of play that is reaping rewards.

But though Yves Bissouma is being used as the primary defensive midfielder in a No.6 position, Tottenham would reportedly like to add depth to this area and are chasing another signing there.

Yves Bissouma has been crucial to Tottenham Hotspur this season (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Turkish outlet A Spor have reported that the Lilywhites are chasing Ismael Yuksek, having sent scouts to the Super Lig to watch the 24-year-old.

A defensive-minded midfielder for Fenerbahce, Yuksek has a similar style of play to Arsenal star Declan Rice, using his power, physicality and engine to win the ball in the centre of the park and drive forward.

VIDEO: Ange Postecoglou: "We Want To Achieve Things That Have Never Been Achieved Before"

The transfer could be a big one for Spurs for a couple of reasons. With Bissouma recently suspended, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was used in his absence – and though Hojbjerg is more than serviceable as a No.6, he isn't thought to fit with Postecoglou's preferred style in terms of physicality.

Not only would Yuksek fit the bill a little closer, signing him for what could be a bargain from the Turkish league might enable Tottenham to sell Hojbjerg for a big fee – giving them more money to spend in other areas of the side.

Ismail Yuksek is on Tottenham's radar (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

Postecoglou may opt to use Yuksek in a No.8 position, too, to shore up his midfield against transitions with more power, giving him the additional depth he needs to fully tweak his system.

The Turkish international is valued at €5 million by Transfermarkt.

