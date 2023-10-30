Tottenham Hotspur report: 'The next Harry Kane' to leave club for record fee, as Ange Postecoglou plots huge statement of intent

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to move for one of Europe's most in-form strikers – but he won't come cheap.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a stunning start to the season, finding themselves top of the Premier League under new manager, Ange Postecoglou. Son Heung-min has moved up front this term and has been reborn as a centre-forward.

Tottenham lost titanic striker Harry Kane over the summer, choosing not to replace their all-time record scorer with a like-for-like player. But in a strong position in the title race, Ange Postecoglou has a huge opportunity if he strengthens the team midseason.

Harry Kane left Tottenham over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

90min says that Dutch champions Feyenoord have named their price for Mexican hitman Santiago Gimenez amid interest from Spurs and other top European sides.

According to the report, Gimenez won't be leaving the Netherlands for anything less than what Manchester United paid Ajax for Antony last season, using the deal for the Brazilian as a marker of their striker's value.

This makes any potential move for the player incredibly interesting from Spurs' point of view.

Antony came to the Premier League for an Eredivisie record £81.3 million. Feyenoord's reluctance to sell for anything less means that the record will be broken for Gimenez – but also, that Tottenham will have to pay a club-record fee, too.

Santiago Gimenez is on Tottenham's wishlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham's current record signing remains now-Galatasaray midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, currently on his third loan away from North London following his £55m move in 2019.

Transfermarkt rates Gimenez to be worth €40m.

