€32m Tottenham star to leave in January - paving way for potential superstar replacement: report

By Mark White
published

Tottenham could well upgrade on one position in their squad as Ange Postecoglou's revolution continues

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could be about to let a midfield star leave – but bring in a top-tier replacement.

The Lilywhites are top of the table and still unbeaten in the league following Monday night's dominant performance over fellow Londoners, Fulham. Ange Postecoglou has found a settled side and has been lauded for his style of play and charisma. 

But with Tottenham finding themselves in a title race, the club aren't resting on their laurels and want to continue overhauling their squad. 

Son Heung-min and James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate the win with team mates at full time during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been impressive so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato are reporting that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a target for Juventus, as the Old Lady look to strengthen and replace Paul Pogba. It's believed that Juve are pursuing a loan deal with a view to making it permanent later on. 

The World Cup winner failed a drug test earlier this season and could be set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines, presenting an opportunity to Hojbjerg, who is out of favour at Spurs. 

The Dane started in Yves Bissouma's suspension-enforced absence against Fulham but has been a peripheral figure this term – and could be further down the pecking order when Rodrigo Bentancur returns from injury. Hojbjerg turned down a transfer in the summer, as per the Mail – leaving Postecoglou with no option but to integrate him into the squad.

But intriguingly, Spurs were looking at Chelsea star Conor Gallagher to replace Hojbjerg. 

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected following the team's defeat during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 23, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could leave Tottenham soon (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gallagher has gone onto have a solid start to the season, captaining the Blues and becoming a key man for Mauricio Pochettino, so may not be available again – but the intent of Tottenham to bring in a top-tier midfielder is certainly still relevent.

Hojbjerg is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €32 million.

