€32m Tottenham star to leave in January - paving way for potential superstar replacement: report

Tottenham Hotspur could be about to let a midfield star leave – but bring in a top-tier replacement.

The Lilywhites are top of the table and still unbeaten in the league following Monday night's dominant performance over fellow Londoners, Fulham. Ange Postecoglou has found a settled side and has been lauded for his style of play and charisma.

But with Tottenham finding themselves in a title race, the club aren't resting on their laurels and want to continue overhauling their squad.

Tottenham have been impressive so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet Calciomercato are reporting that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a target for Juventus, as the Old Lady look to strengthen and replace Paul Pogba. It's believed that Juve are pursuing a loan deal with a view to making it permanent later on.

The World Cup winner failed a drug test earlier this season and could be set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines, presenting an opportunity to Hojbjerg, who is out of favour at Spurs.

VIDEO: Ange Postecoglu: "We Want To Achieve Things That Have Never Been Achieved Before"

The Dane started in Yves Bissouma's suspension-enforced absence against Fulham but has been a peripheral figure this term – and could be further down the pecking order when Rodrigo Bentancur returns from injury. Hojbjerg turned down a transfer in the summer, as per the Mail – leaving Postecoglou with no option but to integrate him into the squad.

But intriguingly, Spurs were looking at Chelsea star Conor Gallagher to replace Hojbjerg.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could leave Tottenham soon (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gallagher has gone onto have a solid start to the season, captaining the Blues and becoming a key man for Mauricio Pochettino, so may not be available again – but the intent of Tottenham to bring in a top-tier midfielder is certainly still relevent.

Hojbjerg is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €32 million.

