Tottenham Hotspur to launch stunning bid for European superstar: report

Tottenham Hotspur will look to capitalise on their position in the Premier League this term by making a statement signing in January.

Currently top of the table, Tottenham Hotspur look a club transformed under the management of Ange Postecoglou. James Maddison has settled into life quickly in north London, while Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have both been impressive signings, too.

The Spurs hierarchy don't want to let this opportunity pass them by, and are prepared to provide Postecoglou with a considerable transfer kitty in January. The Australian has identified the perfect player to slot straight into his team, signalling a huge statement of intent.

Spurs look transformed this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to beat a number of Premier League clubs to the signing of Federico Chiesa from Juventus in the upcoming transfer window.

Juventus are reportedly open to selling the Italian in January for around £50m, too, due to their financial issues at the moment. That's despite that forward starting the 2023/24 season with four goals and an assist in eight Serie A games.

That's especially impressive considering Chiesa missed pretty much the entirety of 2022 due to a cruciate ligament injury, which hampered his progress and coincided with Juventus' poor form.

Chiesa has started 2023/24 strongly (Image credit: Getty Images)

Capable of playing on either the wing or as a striker, Chiesa would slot perfectly into Postecoglou's fluid Tottenham Hotspur side. Players free-roam around the pitch at times to create space for others, something Chiesa is especially good at with his tactical knowledge and technical ability.

Valued at just £40m by Transfermarkt, Chiesa will have just 18 months remaining on his contract come January. Juventus will hope to squeeze some more money out of selling the 26-year-old, however, with sides such as Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool all reportedly interested in signing him.

Spurs look the most likely team to secure Chiesa's signature, though, according to reports, with their trajectory as a club the most promising for the Italian forward.

