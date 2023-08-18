Tottenham Hotspur want to spend Harry Kane money on Canadian superstar to reignite their spark: report

Tottenham Hotspur could turn to a Canadian superstar as a potential replacement for Harry Kane, as Ange Postecoglou looks to replace his outgoing star striker before the transfer window shuts in just a fortnight’s time.

All-time scorer Kane departed for Bayern Munich last week and makes his debut in the Bundesliga tonight against Werder Bremen. Tottenham had to rely on defensive duo Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal to score the goals in their opening day 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Last summer’s big-money forward signing Richarlison struggled up front and with Postecoglu keen to invest a good chunk of the fee Tottenham received for Kane, a new striker is imminent.

Tottenham missed Kane on Saturday (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Lille’s Jonathan David has emerged as a potential target according to Fabrizio Romano. While any reports suggest nothing is advanced for the forward who scored 26 goals in all competitions in France last season, it’s believed David was a preferred target of outgoing Sporting Director Fabio Paratici.

Rumours swirl the French side want just over £50m for the striker who is likely to be in more demand and could command a higher fee the longer his good run of form goes on, meaning the North London side could swoop before the end of the window.

The American-born striker also has 25 goals at senior international level for Canada since making his debut back in 2018, and he’s gone from strength to strength since leaving Belgian side Gent for Lille in 2020.

Postecoglou has already strengthened in the attacking areas but bar the young teenager Alejo Veliz, hasn’t added a proven centre forward to his squad, but the likes of James Maddison and Manor Solomon have come through the door.

Jonathan David is wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

With Tottenham now desperate to replace the goals of Kane in the attack, David might just be a name to keep an eye on over the next two weeks if Daniel Levy decides to sanction a big-money signing to make up for Kane’s departure.

David is valued at €60 million by Transfermarkt.

