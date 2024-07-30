Tottenham out of race for European Championship winner as next transfer plan confirmed: report

By
published

Tottenham have been busy in the transfer window so far, but their work isn't done yet

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham have enjoyed a busy summer in the transfer market so far as the club look to back boss Ange Postecoglou ahead of his second season in the Spurs hot seat. 

Despite narrowly missing out on the Champions League spots last season, Spurs’ fifth-place finish showed plenty of promise and the club appears determined to kick on again next season. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.