Tottenham out of race for European Championship winner as next transfer plan confirmed: report

Tottenham have enjoyed a busy summer in the transfer market so far as the club look to back boss Ange Postecoglou ahead of his second season in the Spurs hot seat.

Despite narrowly missing out on the Champions League spots last season, Spurs’ fifth-place finish showed plenty of promise and the club appears determined to kick on again next season.

Spurs have looked to youth so far in the window, signing 18-year-olds Archie Gray, Lucas Begvall and Yang Min-hyuk, while also landing Timo Werner on loan for another season.

Recent reports had suggested that Spurs’ next target would be Juventus and Italy forward Federico Chiesa, with the club said to be looking at bringing the 26-year-old to north London in something of a cut-price deal.

Chiesa is now into the final 12 months of his deal in Turin and appears not to be part of new boss Thiago Motta’s plans, leading to speculation that Spurs were among a host of suitors for the Euro 2020 winner, including Chelsea and Roma.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now reports on X that Tottenham and Juve are not in talks for the former Fiorentina man, who has struggled to recapture the form that saw him named as part of the Euro 2020 ‘Team of the Tournament’ since he suffered an ACL injury in January 2022.

Federicho Chiesa was a Euro 2020 winner with Italy

Romano adds that while ‘no talks or negotiations’ are taking place for Chiesa, Tottenham’s work in the transfer window is not yet done, as he reports that the Premier League side ‘will sign one more player upfront’ this summer.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, declining to make a move for Chiesa, who is valued at €35million by Transfermarkt, is a sensible course of action for Spurs. With just 14 goals in 70 appearances for Juventus over the past two seasons, Chiesa would represent something of a risk - albeit one with a high ceiling if he would be able to recapture his previous form.

Given Spurs’ summer moves so far for young players, who are yet to prove themselves in the Premier League, a more dependable and experienced forward would make more sense.

