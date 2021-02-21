Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane linked with PSG move if either of star duo depart

Harry Kane reportedly could be set for a reunion with former boss Mauricio Pochettino at PSG.

Any move for the Tottenham and England striker would hinge on either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar leaving the French champions, but Pochettino would be keen to link back up with Kane, who he worked with for five years, according to the Mirror.

The pair are said to still be in regular contact more than a year on from the Argentine’s sacking by the North London club.

Kane, unsurprisingly, would not come cheap and Spurs are thought to value their skipper at £150 million. That said, Qatari-owned PSG are one club who probably could afford such a fee.

The 27-year-old, who has also captained England since 2017, has racked up over 200 goals since making his Spurs debut the best part of a decade ago and ranks ninth on the list of all-time Premier League top scorers. He claimed the Golden Boot in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

However, for all his individual glory, Kane is still yet to win a trophy in his career. He came closest in 2015 and 2019 as Spurs lost the EFL Cup and Champions League finals respectively.

Pochettino has described winning the Champions League as an “obsession” and PSG are well on their way to the quarter-finals of this season’s competition, having lost to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final. They thrashed Barcelona 4-1 in their Champions league last 16 first leg at the Nou Camp, with Kylian Mbappe getting a hat-trick.

